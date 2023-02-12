SHERIFF: 68-year-old woman shot on her front porch

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are searching for whoever shot a woman at her Randolph County home.

Deputies responded Saturday night to a home on Railroad Ave. in Mill Creek on reports that woman had been shot.

The woman, identified as 68-year-old Sharon Moss, told deputies she had heard a noise outside her home and opened the door to see what it was.

When she stepped onto her front porch, she was shot, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said.

Moss went back inside her home, called 911, and tried to bandage her wound, the agency said.

Investigators found a bullet fragment that ricocheted off the front door frame after going through Moss’s arm, RCSO said.

Moss was taken to an area hospital where she was treated and released.

Authorities are asking anyone who may ahve surveillance camera footage in the Railroad Ave. area, or who may have seen or heard anything, to call 911 or the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

