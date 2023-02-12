Showers Expected Sunday

Rain and wintry precipitation to impact mountain counties Sunday.
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures throughout today, but some counties will be seeing some showers as they wake up tomorrow morning. This has warranted a Winter Weather Advisory to be put into effect for our southern mountain counties from 7AM to Midnight tomorrow. With wintry precipitation expected, there is a chance for some slick roads tomorrow. Watch Michael Moranelli’s forecast for more details on what to expect tomorrow as well as what is in store for the new week.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store
Sgt. Nathan Samples
West Virginia State Police trooper dies
ICL said in a statement, “on-site security notified local authorities when the contractor could...
Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility
Body cam footage of Morgantown bar arrest
WATCH: Full body camera video of controversial Morgantown arrest
(MGN graphic)
RCB student arrested on felony terroristic threats charge

Latest News

highs tomorrow
Temperatures are back to seasonable -- but not for long
Expected highs for today, February 10, 2023.
Seasonably cool weekend, warming up next week!
highs tomorrow
Temperatures back to seasonable for the weekend
Wind alerts as of February 9, 2023.
Gusty winds and springlike temperatures today!