Warm Weather To Start the Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite showers today in the mountains, we are about to see another round of warm weather. This is going to be a trend we should get used to as spring gets closer. The start of the week is looking to be very mild and pleasant with plenty of sunshine expected through midweek. What will the rest of the week look like? Watch Michael Moranelli’s forecast for details on the week coming up.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.