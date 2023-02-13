Crews respond to brush fire in Mount Clare

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews across north-central West Virginia are battling brush fires in several counties, including Harrison County.

In Harrison County, numerous agencies responded to a fire on Tiffy Ln. in Mount Clare around 2:10 p.m. on Monday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Authorities said the fire is about 3-4 acres in size, as of 2:45 p.m.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this fire. Officials said there are no structures in danger of the fire at this time.

Officials also said a gas well was “involved” in the fire but did not say how involved it was.

Responding agencies include Anmoore, Lost Creek, Mount Clare, Nutter Fort, Spelter and Stonewood fire departments in addition to West Virginia Dept. of Forestry.

Crews are reportedly responding to numerous fires in Barbour County, but officials were unable to confirm how many fires and where they are at.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.