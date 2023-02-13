Crews respond to brush fire in Mount Clare

A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews across north-central West Virginia are battling brush fires in several counties, including Harrison County.

In Harrison County, numerous agencies responded to a fire on Tiffy Ln. in Mount Clare around 2:10 p.m. on Monday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Authorities said the fire is about 3-4 acres in size, as of 2:45 p.m.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this fire. Officials said there are no structures in danger of the fire at this time.

Officials also said a gas well was “involved” in the fire but did not say how involved it was.

Responding agencies include Anmoore, Lost Creek, Mount Clare, Nutter Fort, Spelter and Stonewood fire departments in addition to West Virginia Dept. of Forestry.

Crews are reportedly responding to numerous fires in Barbour County, but officials were unable to confirm how many fires and where they are at.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
SHERIFF: 68-year-old woman shot on her front porch
An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment,...
Driver killed when lumber truck flips over on highway
Autumn Lockwood
Morgantown native to be first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl
Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Lainey Wilson to perform at the State Fair of West Virginia
Local flower shops see increase in customers ahead of Valentine’s Day
Christian Curtis
Woman charged with firing gun during altercation
Upshur Co. officials asking for help improving emergency services