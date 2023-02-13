DNA from straw connects Harrison County man to burglary, police say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after troopers said they found a straw from a juice box at the scene of a burglary.

Troopers spoke with the victim who said the door to her home on O’Neil Hill Rd. was locked when she left but was unlocked when she returned in May 2022, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says troopers saw a path that led to the kitchen window, and the victim said the window screen had been moved to the side. The victim also said items with an estimated value of more than $1,600 had been stolen.

Troopers said they recovered several items of potential evidence from the scene, including a juice box with a used straw, and sent them to be processed by the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory.

Troopers later received a letter from the Forensic Laboratory with a DNA match to 41-year-old John Sendling, Jr., of Salem, from the used straw, troopers said.

Sendling has been charged with burglary and grand larceny. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.