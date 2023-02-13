DNA from straw connects Harrison County man to burglary, police say

John Sendling, Jr.
John Sendling, Jr.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after troopers said they found a straw from a juice box at the scene of a burglary.

Troopers spoke with the victim who said the door to her home on O’Neil Hill Rd. was locked when she left but was unlocked when she returned in May 2022, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says troopers saw a path that led to the kitchen window, and the victim said the window screen had been moved to the side. The victim also said items with an estimated value of more than $1,600 had been stolen.

Troopers said they recovered several items of potential evidence from the scene, including a juice box with a used straw, and sent them to be processed by the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory.

Troopers later received a letter from the Forensic Laboratory with a DNA match to 41-year-old John Sendling, Jr., of Salem, from the used straw, troopers said.

Sendling has been charged with burglary and grand larceny. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
SHERIFF: 68-year-old woman shot on her front porch
An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment,...
Driver killed when lumber truck flips over on highway
Autumn Lockwood
Morgantown native to be first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl
Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

W.Va. man claims COVID relief money while behind bars, faces federal charges
Thomas Smith
Ritchie County man chokes another man three times, charged
West Virginia House OKs $105M for battery plant after debate
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Train derailment prompts water utility to take precautions