Fire Danger Tonight and Tomorrow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With very mild temperatures the next two days, low humidity, and strong sustained winds there is an increased risk for fire danger the rest of tonight and through the afternoon tomorrow. Dry air and strong winds can spread open-source fires quickly which makes brush fires extremely dangerous at this time. However, by Wednesday we see humidity levels increase as well as temperatures. We could even break records on Wednesday. Watch Michael Moranelli’s forecast for details on the week.

