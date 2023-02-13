Fire Danger Tonight and Tomorrow

Open source fires are considered extremely dangerous due to high winds and low humidity
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With very mild temperatures the next two days, low humidity, and strong sustained winds there is an increased risk for fire danger the rest of tonight and through the afternoon tomorrow. Dry air and strong winds can spread open-source fires quickly which makes brush fires extremely dangerous at this time. However, by Wednesday we see humidity levels increase as well as temperatures. We could even break records on Wednesday. Watch Michael Moranelli’s forecast for details on the week.

If you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

