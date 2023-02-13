Lainey Wilson to perform at the State Fair of West Virginia

(PRNewswire)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Fair officials announced Monday that 2022 ACM New Female of the Year winner Lainey Wilson will be at the State Fair of West Virginia on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to add Lainey Wilson to our roster of performers this year,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “Our 2023 lineup is one for the books, and we are not done yet!”

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will only be available online here or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later this spring, officials said.

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 98 years on August 10-19, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
SHERIFF: 68-year-old woman shot on her front porch
An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment,...
Driver killed when lumber truck flips over on highway
Autumn Lockwood
Morgantown native to be first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl
Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Crews respond to brush fire in Mount Clare
Local flower shops see increase in customers ahead of Valentine’s Day
Christian Curtis
Woman charged with firing gun during altercation
Upshur Co. officials asking for help improving emergency services