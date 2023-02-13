Lainey Wilson to perform at the State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Fair officials announced Monday that 2022 ACM New Female of the Year winner Lainey Wilson will be at the State Fair of West Virginia on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to add Lainey Wilson to our roster of performers this year,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “Our 2023 lineup is one for the books, and we are not done yet!”

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will only be available online here or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later this spring, officials said.

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 98 years on August 10-19, 2023.

