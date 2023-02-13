Local administrators talk about handling school threats

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two students were arrested in the past week for alleged threats involving schools.

On Monday, officers were spread throughout Taylor County Schools because of a threat made against Grafton High School.

Superintendent Christine Miller said the threat came in an online chatroom.

While there were no issues, Miller said the district took every precaution.

“It was specifically to Grafton High School, but we always try to make sure we have law enforcement present at all of our schools. No matter where the threat may have been made, we’re confident at this point that our schools, including Grafton High School, are okay now,” Superintendent Miller said.

Miller said it’s believed the threat originated from outside West Virginia, and federal authorities have contacted a potential suspect.

The Grafton High School threat comes just days after two others.

On Feb. 6, a Tucker County student was charged with a felony after authorities said they threatened a school shooting.

On Feb. 10, a Robert C. Byrd student was arrested in Clarksburg after authorities said he was seen in a video talking about school shootings and killing children.

Miller said with threats like these becoming more common, it’s important for parents and students to be vigilant.

“These incidents seem to be occurring more frequently. It is very important that if you see something that may not sound right or look right, make sure that you say something because we can’t react or support the needs if we don’t know,” Miller said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.