Local flower shops see increase in customers ahead of Valentine’s Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Valentine’s Day is on Tuesday, and some lovers are rushing to get that last minute gift.

One of the most popular tokens of affection to give this holiday are flower bouquets.

It is estimated that $2.3 billion were spent of floral arrangements last year in the U.S.

Flower shops call the day before Valentine’s Day one of the biggest days of the year, like Jerry Jolliff from Oliverio’s Flourist.

“So, the amount of people is tough, but there’s already been a rush [Monday] morning. We will definitely be getting a rush for lunch and then in the afternoon, another one. I’d say 100 people this day.”

Jolliff said many flower shops in the area make plenty of generic bouquets for those last-minute shoppers.

He also said more than 100 customers arrive to purchase arrangements on Valentine’s Day itself.

Jolliff said calling a flower shop ahead of time to check availability helps save time and trips.

