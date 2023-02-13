Local flower shops see increase in customers ahead of Valentine’s Day

(KAIT 8)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Valentine’s Day is on Tuesday, and some lovers are rushing to get that last minute gift.

One of the most popular tokens of affection to give this holiday are flower bouquets.

It is estimated that $2.3 billion were spent of floral arrangements last year in the U.S.

Flower shops call the day before Valentine’s Day one of the biggest days of the year, like Jerry Jolliff from Oliverio’s Flourist.

“So, the amount of people is tough, but there’s already been a rush [Monday] morning. We will definitely be getting a rush for lunch and then in the afternoon, another one. I’d say 100 people this day.”

Jolliff said many flower shops in the area make plenty of generic bouquets for those last-minute shoppers.

He also said more than 100 customers arrive to purchase arrangements on Valentine’s Day itself.

Jolliff said calling a flower shop ahead of time to check availability helps save time and trips.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
SHERIFF: 68-year-old woman shot on her front porch
An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment,...
Driver killed when lumber truck flips over on highway
Autumn Lockwood
Morgantown native to be first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl
Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Lainey Wilson to perform at the State Fair of West Virginia
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Crews respond to brush fire in Mount Clare
Christian Curtis
Woman charged with firing gun during altercation
Upshur Co. officials asking for help improving emergency services