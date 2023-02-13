Mild, clear Monday, rising temperatures this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the workweek with partly sunny skies and temperatures above-average for this time of year. Warmer temperatures are expected later this week, but as for how long this trend will last, find out in the video above!

A low-pressure system that brought a few showers to the mountain counties of NCWV yesterday has lifted towards the ocean this morning, and a patch of dry air will push in from out west today. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with westerly winds of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-50s, slightly above average for mid-February. Then overnight, skies will still be mostly clear, with light winds and lows in the upper-20s. Then tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will rise into the upper-50s, thanks to light southerly winds lifting warm air into the area. Upper-level clouds will build in from out west throughout the afternoon as well. Then between midnight to 4 AM Wednesday morning, a weak cold front pushes a line of scattered showers into our region, but not much rain (around 0.1″ at most) is expected. By early-morning on Wednesday, they’re gone, leaving mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-60s. Temperatures will stay in the upper-60s on Thursday, but on Thursday morning, rain showers, and even a few downpours, will push into West Virginia, as another low-pressure system makes its way from out west. Those showers will stick around until Thursday night, so keep those umbrellas with you. By Friday morning, the rain moves east, but a strong cold front will drag in colder air (with highs in the 30s) from the northwest, causing temperatures to drop and maybe resulting in a few snow showers in the highlands. Not much is expected, however, and over the weekend, our region will stay dry, with partly sunny skies and temperatures starting in the 40s on Saturday and ending in the 50s on Sunday. In short, today and tomorrow will be mild and clear, Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week, and we’ll see rain chances and cooler temperatures later this week.

Today: Mostly sunny. Southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 56.

Tonight: Clear skies. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 30.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 61.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds of 15-25 mph. High: 72.

