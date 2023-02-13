Ritchie County man chokes another man three times, charged

Thomas Smith
Thomas Smith(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PENNSBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - A Ritchie County man has been charged after officers said he choked another man three times.

Officers with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance on Mountain Dr. in Pennsboro on Jan. 28, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they spoke with 54-year-old Thomas Smith, of Pennsboro, who said he heard an argument at a nearby home, walked down a road and found out which home the argument was in.

Smith told police he was confronted by a man in the street, according to court documents.

Security footage from a nearby home showed Smith and the man get into an argument before Smith grabbed him “by the throat with both hands and walk him backwards before attempting to leg sweep [him],” officers said.

Officers said the video then showed Smith grab him by the throat again with both hands and walk back about 30 feet before shoving him into the front porch of a home. Both of them fell to the ground and Smith reportedly applied a rear choke on the man.

The victim later told police he could not breathe when Smith had his hands on his throat and did not remember anything after being shoved into the porch.

Smith has been charged with attempt to commit a felony - strangulation. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

