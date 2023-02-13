Two charged after seven children found to be improperly restrained

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Barbour County people have been charged after officers said seven children were found to be improperly restrained during a traffic stop.

Deputies said they performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on Route 33 near Talbott Rd. in Barbour County on Saturday around 1:30 for defective equipment, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said they spoke to the driver, 25-year-old Xzavier Anderson, of Philippi, and “immediately observed a [three-year-old] child … partially sitting on the front passenger’s lap … not secured in any type of child safety seat.”

Deputies then spoke with 30-year-old Elizabeth Gregory, of Junior, and said they saw six other children with ages ranging from three to 15 years old in the back seat of the vehicle not “secured in required seatbelts, booster seats, or car seats.”

Anderson and Gregory have each been charged with three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. Both of them are being held Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.

