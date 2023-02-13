Two charged after seven children found to be improperly restrained

Xzavier Anderson and Elizabeth Gregory
Xzavier Anderson and Elizabeth Gregory(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Barbour County people have been charged after officers said seven children were found to be improperly restrained during a traffic stop.

Deputies said they performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on Route 33 near Talbott Rd. in Barbour County on Saturday around 1:30 for defective equipment, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said they spoke to the driver, 25-year-old Xzavier Anderson, of Philippi, and “immediately observed a [three-year-old] child … partially sitting on the front passenger’s lap … not secured in any type of child safety seat.”

Deputies then spoke with 30-year-old Elizabeth Gregory, of Junior, and said they saw six other children with ages ranging from three to 15 years old in the back seat of the vehicle not “secured in required seatbelts, booster seats, or car seats.”

Anderson and Gregory have each been charged with three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. Both of them are being held Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
SHERIFF: 68-year-old woman shot on her front porch
An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment,...
Driver killed when lumber truck flips over on highway
Autumn Lockwood
Morgantown native to be first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl
Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Crews respond to brush fire in Mount Clare
Grafton High School
Local administrators talk about handling school threats
Local administrators talk about handling school threats
Ritchie County man chokes another man three times, charged