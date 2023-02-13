Upshur Co. officials asking for help improving emergency services

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County officials are working on improving emergency services in the county, and they’re asking for your help.

The county commission is partnering with Buckhannon to conduct a strategic planning study.

They are asking for people to take a survey to give their thoughts on how emergency services are provided and how they can be improved.

They said the survey only takes a few minutes to complete.

Responses are anonymous, but they are encouraging anyone with specific needs to include them in their response.

Click here to take the survey.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.