West Virginia American Water monitoring Ohio River following train derailment

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water is monitoring water quality along the Ohio River following the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

“We do know they were some environmental impacts that occurred from that train derailment in Ohio,” said Megan Hannah, Senior Manager, Government and External Affairs for West Virginia American Water.

West Virginia American Water was notified on Friday by the EPA and Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission about possible concerns regarding water quality.

As of noon on Sunday, Feb. 12, source water monitoring and water quality testing have not detected any change to raw water at the company’s Ohio River intake.

The company is taking precautionary steps by implementing its business continuity plans, including the completion of a 3,700-foot water line connecting to a temporary secondary intake on the Guyandotte River

“We have done some sampling along the Guyandotte River, and the current conditions are favorable,” Hannah said.”We’re continuing to test on a regular basis to make sure the water remains safe to deliver to our customers.”

The public is asked to avoid the Guyandotte River access point and boat ramp near Third Avenue, as this is an active staging area for West Virginia American Water construction crews and will be temporarily closed from time to time.

