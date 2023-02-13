Woman charged with firing gun during altercation

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged in Upshur County after officers said she fired a gun during an altercation.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Hickory Flat Rd. in Buckhannon around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday after authorities received reports of people screaming outside of a home with a motorcycle revving its engine, according to a criminal complaint.

While deputies were going to the home, they passed a motorcycle and conducted a traffic stop. Deputies said the man on the motorcycle said he was involved in the incident and was trying to leave the home.

He said as he was trying to leave the home, 27-year-old Christian Curtis was “getting in front of him, attempting to prevent him from leaving” in addition to wrecking the motorcycle while leaving, the report says.

Deputies said they later talked to Curtis who said she got into an argument with him after throwing a ring out of the window. She further said that while he was leaving, she “placed him in a choke hold and wrestled him to the ground.”

Court documents said she then took his gun, fired it into the ground and “tossed the gun into a field” behind the home. When deputies found the gun, it was reportedly jammed “as if it had been attempted to be fired multiple times.”

Deputies said they found one unspent round and one spent casing in the driveway of the home.

Curtis has been charged with one county of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond.

