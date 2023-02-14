4 juveniles shot outside Pittsburgh high school

PITTSBURGH (WDTV) - Officials said four juveniles were shot outside of a high school in Pittsburgh Tuesday afternoon.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the juveniles were shot outside of Westinghouse High School.

Police are investigating after four juveniles were shot outside Westinghouse High School. No life-threatening injuries are reported at this time.



Parent pick-up spot is designated at Idlewild Street and N. Murtland.



PIOs onscene. Watch this space for updates. pic.twitter.com/KR6BDOLPQd — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) February 14, 2023

There are no life-threatening injuries reported, officials said.

Officials did not say if the four juveniles injured were students or not.

There has been no word on any suspects or arrests.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.