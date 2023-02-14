4 juveniles shot outside Pittsburgh high school

(WECT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST
PITTSBURGH (WDTV) - Officials said four juveniles were shot outside of a high school in Pittsburgh Tuesday afternoon.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the juveniles were shot outside of Westinghouse High School.

There are no life-threatening injuries reported, officials said.

Officials did not say if the four juveniles injured were students or not.

There has been no word on any suspects or arrests.

Further information has not been released.

