Biden to speak to National Association of Counties

President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP...
President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to give remarks Tuesday at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.

According to NACo, nearly 2,000 elected and appointed county officials are in Washington, D.C. for the five-day conference, which started Friday. Issues being discussed by the officials range from mental health and broadband to affordable housing and wildfires, the organization said.

Other presidents who have visited the conference while in office included Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Biden began in politics as a county official in Delaware and served for two years before being elected to the Senate in 1972.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
SHERIFF: 68-year-old woman shot on her front porch
John Sendling, Jr.
DNA from straw connects Harrison County man to burglary, police say
Christian Curtis
Woman charged with firing gun during altercation
Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was arrested...
Westover man charged with murder in cold case over 35 years old
Thomas Smith
Ritchie County man chokes another man three times, charged

Latest News

The Chicks will stop in 37 cities across Europe and North America, including 21 stops in the...
The Chicks announce 2023 world tour
WVU Medicine Children's 2023 Gala
WVU Medicine Children’s 2023 Gala raises over $1.3M
Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an...
Earthquake deaths worst in Turkey’s modern history, leader says
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
Man who used stun gun on cop in Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty
LIVE: Biden remarks to National Association of Counties