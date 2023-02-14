Brush fires kept fire departments in Harrison and Barbour counties busy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A warm and windy day in North Central West Virginia kept fire departments busy.

Harrison and Barbour counties had multiple brush fires break out on February 13.

Harrison County responded to four brush fires.

One was on Tiffy Ln. in Mount Clare.

Firefighters on the scene said the fire started at Tiffy Ln. and expanded toward Overlook Dr.

Barbour County had two brush fires that were going on simultaneously.

West Virginia Division of Forestry forester Dan Cooley said one step to prevent brush fires was to keep your burn area clean.

“They don’t clear a safety strip around their fire cause you’re required to have a 10-foot safety strip. You are required to clear the vegetation around your fire. That helps to prevent that from spreading out,” he explained.

Cooley said that researching the weather before you burn was also important.

He suggested people refrain from burning when the wind was blowing and temperatures were high.

