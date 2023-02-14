‘Do not consume order’ remains in effect in Fort Gay

By Kimberly Keagy and Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT GAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Residents in Fort Gay are being told not to drink their water due to possible contamination.

The Fort Gay Water System issued a do-not-consume advisory Monday, February 14..

On Tuesday, officials announced there has been no change in the status of Fort Gay Water.

“We are still on a do not consume order. Water is to be used only for flushing and fire protection,” Fort Gay Water Works said in a press release.

Officials say they were made aware of possible contamination through a customer complaint on Monday, February 13 around 8:00 a.m.

A do not consume order was issued by 8:30 a.m., Fort Gay Water reports.

At this time, the WVDHHR, WVDEP, Wayne County Emergency Management, WV Department of Homeland Security, and the US Coast Guard are involved in the investigation.

“At this time, there has not been a confirmation of the presence or absence of a contaminant or the origin of such,” Fort Gay Water Works wrote.

Samples collected have been sent to Pace Labs.

According to officials, results are usually received after 72 hours.

Crews are currently flushing lines and refilling tanks to continue the flushing process, according to water officials.

“We are using an enhanced treatment technique. We are feeding activated Carbon to our treatment process,” Fort Gay Water wrote. “The carbon acts as a sponge to collect anything that may be left over and help it be filtered out.”

