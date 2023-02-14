Glenville State to offer more free cybersecurity training

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University is offering additional free cybersecurity training for Glenville State’s Cybersecurity and Safety Workforce Development Initiative.

The training is through a joint effort with the Appalachian Regional Commission in the form of a Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization grant.

The initiative aims to create a more vibrant economic future for West Virginia’s coal-impacted north central region.

“Our POWER grant with ARC allows for the development of free boot camps, and will provide each participant with all the training materials, study guides, and exams at no cost. Counties in North Central West Virginia that are defined as ‘distressed or ‘at-risk’ have a unique opportunity to receive training and eventual certification in cybersecurity-related fields. We are making strong efforts to bring the training to the people in these counties,” said Peggy Runyon, Glenville State’s Project Director for the Initiative. “This training would cost several thousand dollars if you were paying for it out of pocket, so I sincerely encourage individuals to take advantage of this exclusive opportunity.”

Counties (or areas within counties) defined by the ARC as “distressed” or “at-risk” in central and north central West Virginia include the following:

Barbour

Braxton

Calhoun

Clay

Doddridge

Gilmer

Harrison

Lewis

Nicholas

Ritchie

Roane

Upshur

Webster

Wirt

Other West Virginia counties will be considered as well, officials said.

The classes, which are open to anyone, do not require prior coding or cybersecurity training and will take place over the course of three to five days.

Day, night, and weekend classes will be offered to accommodate a variety of schedules, officials said.

Successful completion of the training will lead to certifications and national industry-recognized credentials for high paying and in-demand jobs.

Glenville State University will also be working with grant participants to secure internships and seek employment in the cybersecurity fields.

A certified instructor will guide and train interested individuals to receive industry-recognized certification in a cybersecurity-related field.

Current, ongoing base level certifications include CompTIA A+, CompTIA Network+, and CompTIA Security+, with higher-level cybersecurity certifications planned in the future to include Cisco network and certified network defender (CND) trainings.

For more information about the courses or to be added to the waitlist, contact Runyon by email or by calling (304) 462-6383. You may also register for upcoming courses by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.