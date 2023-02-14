Mrs. Kathy Ann Loretta, 58 years of age of Clarksburg, WV passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, February 13, 2023 surrounded by her family at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV.

She was born March 3, 1964 the daughter of the late Gene and Patricia Woodson Davis.

She is survived by her husband Joseph S. Loretta Jr. They had celebrated twenty-nine years of love. Also surviving are two sons John Thomey and Joseph Loretta III both of Clarksburg, WV; one daughter Alyssa Mays and her husband Brett of Clarksburg, WV; her loving four-legged rescue Labrador retriever “Rocky”; two brothers Mike Davis and his wife Patty of Shirley, WV and Steve Davis of Pittsburgh, PA; one sister Debbie Lowe and her husband Larry of Clarksburg, WV and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a sister Sheila Seckman.

Kathy attended Buckhannon High School. She worked several years for Marino Brothers where she greeted customers with a smile and helped them with their food orders. She enjoyed quiet time by finding a comfortable place to read a good book, but her most cherished memories were with her family. She made a loving home for her husband and children. Holidays were always celebrated with great food and fellowship. She will be greatly missed.

The family request in lieu of flowers donation be made in Kathy’s memory to Wings of Hope, United Hospital Center, 327 Medical Park Drive, Bridgeport, WV 26330

Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Wednesday from 2:00 PM – 7::00 PM. A graveside service will be celebrated at Lumberport Cemetery on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Dr. Ken A. Ramsey presiding.

Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Loretta family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, Bridgeport, WV.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.