Lanes of I-79 in Harrison County to be closed

I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a scheduled lane closure for Wednesday on I-79 in Harrison County.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, there will be lane closures at exits 119 northbound and southbound from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Crews will be working on the overhead signs during the closure, officials said.

One lane on each ramp will be open, but officials expect delays.

Motorists are asked to plan and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

