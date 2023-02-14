Local florist talks about picking the perfect Valentine’s Day flowers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It can be very confusing picking the perfect Valentine’s Day flowers, but Jerry Jolliff, the owner of Oliverio’s Flowers, has the secret to the perfect bouquet.

What goes into making a complicated arrangement?

“Of course, some pretty greenery, some nice lilies and some roses,” Jolliff said. “What are the best tips for somebody who’s maybe a little hesitant on knowing what to buy their significant other? Try to figure out if they like a color or a specific flower. Just knowing something simple like that means a lot to somebody. That’ll make the biggest difference of knowing one little thing about it.”

How do you, the florist, put together these bouquets?

“So let’s say if they like red roses or they find out they don’t want to do just all roses, we can always add some white, some pink, some purple, something to it that compliments it for the day or any holiday they prefer, just in those group of colors,” Jolliff said.

What are other colors that are best for a Valentine’s Day bouquet?

“There’s whites and pinks, but you always have those people that want more springy stuff, like orange, yellow, blue, so it comes down to what the person specifically wants or likes.”

What flowers are currently in season?

“Normally, we can always get roses, hydrangeas, lilies, daisies, orchids, some other tropical flowers.”

Do you have any tips for taking care of flowers?

Fresh water is the most important part. Change the water out every day or at least add water to it because people tend to not even add water to it, and the water eventually disappears to keep drinking the water.”

How much does an annual holiday tradition like Valentine’s Day impact your business?

“It’s good for our business. We have a few really good holidays a year that makes it a lot of fun being able to get a bunch of stuff in and get a bunch of extra people and all my family to help. It’s just an enjoyable time.”

Jolliff said other tips for ordering flowers from a florist are to order early, avoid the rush, and there is nothing wrong with the classic pink and white flowers.

