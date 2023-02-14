Man charged after driving drunk with child in car

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Belington man has been charged after officers said he was driving a car with a child in the back seat.

Deputies saw a car driving recklessly at high speeds from Centre Ave. to Dearborn St. in Belington just before 3 p.m. on Monday, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies pulled over the car, a woman and 38-year-old Brandon Sipe switched seats, deputies said.

Sipe allegedly told deputies he switched seats with the woman because he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Deputies said they saw an 8-year-old child sitting in the back seat of the vehicle and then smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Sipe’s breath.

Sipe said he had “a couple beers, two hours ago,” deputies said.

Court documents say deputies searched the car and found a spilled beer can. Both the can and spilled liquid were cold to the touch, according to police.

Authorities said Sipe had a 0.114 BAC in a Preliminary Breath Test and a 0.106 BAC at the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department.

Sipe has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

