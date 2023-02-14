Man found mentally competent for murder trial

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been found mentally competent to stand trial in the murder of a man whose body was found burned in Mason County in November 2021.

According to the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office, William Ingram is set to go on trial at 9 a.m. April 25.

Ingram faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Terry Lambert. Ingram also is charged with concealment of a body.

Lambert’s body was found along Gun Club Road in the New Haven area of Mason County.

