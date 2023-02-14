Mild Valentine’s Day, rain later this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Valentine’s Day, skies will be cloudy, but temperatures will be mild. Warmer temperatures are expected tomorrow, but as for when cooler temperatures and rain chances will return, find out in the video above!

Southerly winds, ahead of a low-pressure system out west, will lift warm air into West Virginia today, allowing temperatures to reach the low-60s in most areas this afternoon. That’s well above average for February. Clouds will also increase from the west, leading to mostly cloudy skies. So we won’t see much sunshine. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, and between midnight to 4 AM, a line of scattered showers will push through NCWV. Not much rain is expected from those showers, however. Besides that, winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, with upper-level clouds in the evening. Breezy southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph will lift plenty of warm air into West Virginia, keeping highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. So tomorrow will feel like late-spring rather than February. Our region will stay dry until Thursday morning, when a warm front lifts in ahead of a low-pressure system in the Midwest. The rain will be steady during the morning hours, becoming scattered by the afternoon as cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s stick around. Then a cold front will push in overnight into Friday morning, bringing a line of rain to West Virginia. That rain will last until the early-morning hours on Friday, so you may want an umbrella if heading out on Thursday. Then throughout Friday, leftover moisture, plus a cool air mass that drops temperatures into the 30s and 40s, results in a few snow showers in the mountains, but those dissipate by the evening. Thereafter, expect a cool weekend, with highs in the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday. A few showers, and warmer temperatures, will lift in early next week. In short, this Valentine’s Day will be mild, tomorrow will be warmer still, and expect some rain on Thursday before sunny, mild conditions return this weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 63.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with rain showers between midnight to 4 AM. About 0.1″ of rain at most. South-southeast winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 51.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Southwesterly winds of 15-25 mph, with wind gust above 30 mph likely. High: 72.

Thursday: Periodic rain. Southerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 64.

