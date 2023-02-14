Owl rescued by educators at Bluewell Elementary.

BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Tuesday morning, February 7th. Rebecca Burnette was on her way to work at Bluewell Elementary.

Along the road, she saw something that caught her eye.

And it was under attack.

Rebecca Burnette, Kindergarten Teacher: “There were some crows and it was attacking whatever was on the side of the road. And so I stopped and I backed up.”

As she got closer, she discovered that it was a barred owl.

Under attack by crows, Rebecca knew she needed some help, and she knew she needed it fast.

She raced to Bluewell Elementary to enlist the help of the principal.

Rebecca: “I know that Dr Grose will help me because she’s an animal lover like I am and so, I pulled up and I’m like, do you want to go on an adventure? And she was like, “Where are we going?” and I said: we’re going to go save an owl.”

And so, they hurried back.

It was at Pinnacle Rock State Park where they found the owl. It was found in an embankment along Jimmy Lewis Lake.

When they got there, the crows were gone. The owl? Rolled over into the ditch.

They approached the owl, slowly, with a blanket and box in hand.

The owl offered no resistance, as he seemed to understand the struggle was over.

Sarah Grose, Principal of Bluewell Elementary: “There was a point where he looked at us, and he just had this look on his face where he knew we were there to help him and he just let us do what we needed to do and he trusted us.”

The owl was then rushed to All Creatures Veterinary Clinic in Princeton.

After a checkup, they found his injuries were not life-threatening, the owl would survive with just a bruised ego.

He was sent to Three Rivers Avian Center to make sure he recovered.

Wendy Perrone - Executive Director, Three Rivers Avian Center: “He certainly was kind of depressed after being beat up, so he came here for some R&R, and some nice food, and nice people.”

The owl made a full recovery in just three days, And with the help of his heroes, he was released back into the wild at Pinnacle Rock State Park.

Barred owls are said to mate for life.

As they were leaving, Dr Grose says she caught a glimpse of what looked like our owl friend, flying alongside his mate into the mountains.

A perfect ending for this Valentines Day.

