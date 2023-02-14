Randolph County woman seeks answers after being shot on her porch

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - A shooting in Randolph County still has authorities searching for the suspect.

The shooting happened late Saturday night in Mill Creek.

Sharon Moss walked out onto her porch after hearing a noise. Next thing she knew, there was a flash and a bang from across the street.

Moss said she thought it was a firecracker until she saw her arm.

“A sting in my arm, and I looked down, and I had blood running down my arm. I pulled my sleeve up, and I thought ‘Well that looks like a bullet hole.’ Then it dawned on me, shut the door. So I shut, locked the door, and got a towel, put pressure on it, called 911 and they were here in no time,” Moss said.

The bullet had passed straight through her arm and struck the door behind her.

Moss said her 38 years of experience as a teacher helped her think quick on her feet.

Even though she’s in high spirits and is recovering, she’s worried how this random act of violence will impact her neighborhood.

“It’s sad why they had to shoot me. I have no idea. It doesn’t make sense to me, but we’d like to catch the person because I figure if they could shoot me, they could shoot any of these people around here if they open up their door,” Moss said.

After this experience, Moss said the town is considering a neighborhood watch and more street lights.

Randolph County Sheriff Rob Elbon said they recovered bullet fragments from the scene and are pursuing a person of interest.

The sheriff said this isn’t an isolated incident. His office has been hearing more about strangers banging on people’s doors at night.

“Don’t open your doors for anybody unless you know who they are. Just tell them ‘No thanks’ and don’t open the door. If there’s any questions at all, call 911 and get us coming in your direction,” Sheriff Elbon said.

Sheriff Elbon said anyone who thinks they may have information about the shooting is encouraged to call his office.

