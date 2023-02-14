‘Rust’ to resume production this spring with original crew, additional safety experts

FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23,...
FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. A Santa Fe district attorney is prepared to announce whether to press charges in the fatal 2021 film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of the Western movie “Rust.” Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said a decision will be announced Thursday morning, Jan. 19, 2022, in a statement and on social media platforms. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - The studio behind “Rust” said the film will resume production this spring.

Most of the original crew and creative team, including Alec Baldwin, will return to finish the film. Additional crew members who will be specifically responsible for safety are joining the team.

Cinematographer Bianca Cline is joining the production. She said she will complete Halyna Hutchins’ vision for the film.

Live ammunition is prohibited on the set, as it always was.

Baldwin is currently facing involuntary manslaughter charges for the incident that killed Hutchins in October 2021.

It is not unusual to finish movies, even after a fatal accident occurs on set. It has happened with “The Crow,” “Twilight Zone: The Movie” and “Midnight Rider.”

Baldwin faces charges in 'Rust' shooting. (CNN, KOAT, GETTY IMAGES, FACEBOOK, SANTA FE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, SERGE SVETNOY, JIM WEBER/ SANTA FE NEW MEXICAN)

