Walter John Kulczycki, 91, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. He was born in Clarksburg on August 6, 1931, a son of the late John and Martha Holowka Kulczycki. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Mary Dora Kulczycki. He is survived by his sister, Olga I. Anderson and her husband David Anderson of Stonewood; two nieces, Martha Jean Bains and her husband David of Homewood, AL and Army Colonel Olga Marie Anderson, currently serving in Stuttgart, Germany; one nephew, John David Anderson and his wife Andrea Greenfield and one grandniece, Jussie Anderson, all of Bedford, NH. He is also survived by his faithful and much loved four-legged companion, Lily. After graduating from Washington Irving High School, Walter continued his education at the Clarksburg Business College. This led to his employment in the office of Swift and Company and later National Carbon. He left National Carbon to join the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he enrolled in Fairmont State College and completed his Degree in Education Science. This led to many memorable years of teaching science at Roosevelt Wilson High School. During that time, he was a proud member of the West Virginia Education Association. In his younger days, he enjoyed many outdoor activities, from raising a garden with all kinds of vegetables, growing flowers, hiking and even going cross country skiing. Being a member of the Master Gardener’s gave him much satisfaction and pleasure. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic church in Stonewood and Saint Mary’s Byzantine Church in Sabraton. He served as lector in both churches. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, therapists and aides at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and the Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for all the excellent care given Walter during his stay. In keeping with his wishes, Walter will be cremated. A private Mass and inurnment will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston, WV 26431 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

