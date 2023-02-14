Warm temperatures could become record-breaking on Wednesday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Above-average temperatures persist into tomorrow, which could mean more record high temperatures broken around NCWV. Part of the reason these temperatures will get so warm is the gusty southwesterly winds at about 30-40mph. These winds and temperatures will also keep the increased fire danger, so outdoor burning remains discouraged during the day to avoid brush fires. Rain moves in on Thursday and lasts throughout the day, becoming heavy at times. Thursday night into Friday sees a cold front passage that significantly drops temperatures to start the weekend, and could turn rain into more wintry precip in the mountains Friday morning. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.