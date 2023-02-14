Weston man charged with punching, kicking, pushing children

Dylan Cogar
Dylan Cogar(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man has been charged after he allegedly beat three children.

Deputies received a complaint last month in reference to a child abuse complaint at a home on Broad St. in Weston, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said they saw photos of three children, aged six, nine, and 10 years old, with visible marks and bruises on their upper chest, lower back and facial areas.

During interviews with the three children, they each said 27-year-old Dylan Cogar, of Weston, was the one who beat them, according to deputies.

The children alleged Cogar “would beat them with a belt, his hand and a wire” and further said he “would punch, kick and push them down.”

One of the children also told authorities Cogar “would hit them in the face with a belt and punch them with his hands and fist.”

Cogar has been charged with three counts of child abuse. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

