Westover man charged with murder in cold case over 35 years old

Jerimiah Watkins
Jerimiah Watkins(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRA ALTA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Westover man has been charged with murder after officers said he confessed to a 1985 murder.

The body of 13-year-old Jerimiah Watkins was located in a shallow hole near the railroad tracks in Terra Alta on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1985, according to a criminal complaint.

An autopsy revealed Watkins had suffered a brain bleed from an apparent blow to the head, and the cause of death was ruled as a stab wound, deputies said.

Law enforcement conducted several interviews, including 56-year-old David Adams, of Westover.

Court documents say Adams admitted to authorities on Monday that Watkins was at his home where he hit Watkins in the face, took him to a shed and stabbed him.

Adams allegedly dragged Watkins’ body and placed it in the shallow hole.

Adams has been charged with second-degree murder. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
SHERIFF: 68-year-old woman shot on her front porch
John Sendling, Jr.
DNA from straw connects Harrison County man to burglary, police say
Christian Curtis
Woman charged with firing gun during altercation
Thomas Smith
Ritchie County man chokes another man three times, charged
Xzavier Anderson and Elizabeth Gregory
Two charged after seven children found to be improperly restrained

Latest News

Tiffy Ln. brush fire.
Brush fires kept fire departments in Harrison and Barbour counties busy
Crews respond to brush fire in Mount Clare
Xzavier Anderson and Elizabeth Gregory
Two charged after seven children found to be improperly restrained
Grafton High School
Local administrators talk about handling school threats