Westover man charged with murder in cold case over 35 years old

TERRA ALTA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Westover man has been charged with murder after officers said he confessed to a 1985 murder.

The body of 13-year-old Jerimiah Watkins was located in a shallow hole near the railroad tracks in Terra Alta on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1985, according to a criminal complaint.

An autopsy revealed Watkins had suffered a brain bleed from an apparent blow to the head, and the cause of death was ruled as a stab wound, deputies said.

Law enforcement conducted several interviews, including 56-year-old David Adams, of Westover.

Court documents say Adams admitted to authorities on Monday that Watkins was at his home where he hit Watkins in the face, took him to a shed and stabbed him.

Adams allegedly dragged Watkins’ body and placed it in the shallow hole.

Adams has been charged with second-degree murder. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

