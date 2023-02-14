William Randolph (Randy) Skinner, III, 77, of Bridgeport, passed away Saturday morning, February 11, 2023, in Allegheny General Hospital following an extended illness. He was born in Grafton on May 31, 1945, a son of the late William and Iila (Breedlove) Skinner. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Barbara (Swick) Skinner. Also surviving are his daughter, Missy Koon and her husband John of Bridgeport; his son, Brad Skinner and his fiancée Tammy Lang of Bridgeport; his grandchildren, Jessica Koon; McKenzie Koon; John Tyler Koon and his wife Makenzi; Nick Skinner and his wife Beth; and Sara Skinner; and his great-grandchildren, Ty Andrew Koon and baby Lyla Koon expected in April; and Rosa and Magnolia Skinner. A sister, Theresa Bruner and her husband Dave of Elkins; and his brother John Skinner and his wife Jean of Oklahoma; his sister-in-law, Toni Skinner and her husband Randy Stockett of Grafton; his brother-in-law, David Swick and his wife Judy of Good Hope; and several nieces and nephews complete his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shonette, and his brother Terring Skinner. Randy attended Grafton High School. He was an Iron Worker with Pittsburgh Union Local 3; and the owner of R & S Construction and BUFF’s BBQ. He was a member of Bridgeport Late Lodge #63, the Nemesis Shrine, and Sons of the American Legion Post #68. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating, and spending time with his family. Condolences to the Skinner Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Randy’s memory are requested to be sent to Shrine Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Friday, from 2 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, with Reverend Tom Horne presiding. Interment will follow in Trinity Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

