WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.

The following waters were stocked during the week of Feb. 6-10:

Anthony Creek

Back Fork of Elk (C&R)

Back Fork of Elk River

Big Clear Creek

Big Sandy Creek

Blackwater River

Boley Lake

Buffalo Creek (Brooke)

Burnsville Tailwaters

Camp Creek

Castleman Run Lake

Clear Fork of Guyandotte River

Clover Run

Coopers Rock Lake

Cranberry River

Deegan Lake

Deer Creek (Pocahontas)

Desert Fork

Dog Run Lake

Dry Fork (Tucker)

East River

French Creek Pond

Glade Creek of Mann

Glade Creek of New River

Greenbrier River (Cass section)

Hills Creek

Hinkle Lake

Horseshoe Run

Knapps Creek

Laurel Fork of Holly River

Left Fork of Holly River

Little Clear Creek

Little Kanawha Headwaters

Lost River

Marsh Fork

Mash Fork

Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children & Class Q)

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Middle Wheeling Lake

New Creek

New Creek Dam No. 14

North Branch Potomac River (Jennings Randolph Tailwaters)

North Fork Fishing Creek

North Fork of Patterson Creek

North River

Paint Creek

Paint Creek (C&R)

Pinnacle Creek

Pond Fork

Poorhouse Pond

R.D. Bailey Tailwaters

Right Fork of Little Kanawha

Rollins Lake

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

South Fork Fishing Creek

South Fork of Cranberry River

Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters

Sugar Creek

Summit Lake

Sutton Tailwaters

Tilhance Creek

Trout Run

Tuscarora Creek

Upper Guyandotte River

Waites Run

Watoga Lake

Williams River

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

