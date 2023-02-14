WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.

The following waters were stocked during the week of Feb. 6-10:

  • Anthony Creek
  • Back Fork of Elk (C&R)
  • Back Fork of Elk River
  • Big Clear Creek
  • Big Sandy Creek
  • Blackwater River
  • Boley Lake
  • Buffalo Creek (Brooke)
  • Burnsville Tailwaters
  • Camp Creek
  • Castleman Run Lake
  • Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
  • Clover Run
  • Coopers Rock Lake
  • Cranberry River
  • Deegan Lake
  • Deer Creek (Pocahontas)
  • Desert Fork
  • Dog Run Lake
  • Dry Fork (Tucker)
  • East River
  • French Creek Pond
  • Glade Creek of Mann
  • Glade Creek of New River
  • Greenbrier River (Cass section)
  • Hills Creek
  • Hinkle Lake
  • Horseshoe Run
  • Knapps Creek
  • Laurel Fork of Holly River
  • Left Fork of Holly River
  • Little Clear Creek
  • Little Kanawha Headwaters
  • Lost River
  • Marsh Fork
  • Mash Fork
  • Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children & Class Q)
  • Middle Creek (Berkeley)
  • Middle Wheeling Lake
  • New Creek
  • New Creek Dam No. 14
  • North Branch Potomac River (Jennings Randolph Tailwaters)
  • North Fork Fishing Creek
  • North Fork of Patterson Creek
  • North River
  • Paint Creek
  • Paint Creek (C&amp;R)
  • Pinnacle Creek
  • Pond Fork
  • Poorhouse Pond
  • R.D. Bailey Tailwaters
  • Right Fork of Little Kanawha
  • Rollins Lake
  • South Branch (Smoke Hole)
  • South Fork Fishing Creek
  • South Fork of Cranberry River
  • Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters
  • Sugar Creek
  • Summit Lake
  • Sutton Tailwaters
  • Tilhance Creek
  • Trout Run
  • Tuscarora Creek
  • Upper Guyandotte River
  • Waites Run
  • Watoga Lake
  • Williams River

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
SHERIFF: 68-year-old woman shot on her front porch
John Sendling, Jr.
DNA from straw connects Harrison County man to burglary, police say
Christian Curtis
Woman charged with firing gun during altercation
Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was arrested...
Westover man charged with murder in cold case over 35 years old
Thomas Smith
Ritchie County man chokes another man three times, charged

Latest News

Glenville State University
Glenville State to offer more free cybersecurity training
4 juveniles shot outside Pittsburgh high school
West Virginia House OKs bill to break ailing DHHR into three
Bill aimed at youngest students advances in Senate