WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.
The following waters were stocked during the week of Feb. 6-10:
- Anthony Creek
- Back Fork of Elk (C&R)
- Back Fork of Elk River
- Big Clear Creek
- Big Sandy Creek
- Blackwater River
- Boley Lake
- Buffalo Creek (Brooke)
- Burnsville Tailwaters
- Camp Creek
- Castleman Run Lake
- Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
- Clover Run
- Coopers Rock Lake
- Cranberry River
- Deegan Lake
- Deer Creek (Pocahontas)
- Desert Fork
- Dog Run Lake
- Dry Fork (Tucker)
- East River
- French Creek Pond
- Glade Creek of Mann
- Glade Creek of New River
- Greenbrier River (Cass section)
- Hills Creek
- Hinkle Lake
- Horseshoe Run
- Knapps Creek
- Laurel Fork of Holly River
- Left Fork of Holly River
- Little Clear Creek
- Little Kanawha Headwaters
- Lost River
- Marsh Fork
- Mash Fork
- Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children & Class Q)
- Middle Creek (Berkeley)
- Middle Wheeling Lake
- New Creek
- New Creek Dam No. 14
- North Branch Potomac River (Jennings Randolph Tailwaters)
- North Fork Fishing Creek
- North Fork of Patterson Creek
- North River
- Paint Creek
- Paint Creek (C&R)
- Pinnacle Creek
- Pond Fork
- Poorhouse Pond
- R.D. Bailey Tailwaters
- Right Fork of Little Kanawha
- Rollins Lake
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- South Fork Fishing Creek
- South Fork of Cranberry River
- Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters
- Sugar Creek
- Summit Lake
- Sutton Tailwaters
- Tilhance Creek
- Trout Run
- Tuscarora Creek
- Upper Guyandotte River
- Waites Run
- Watoga Lake
- Williams River
Trout stocking updates are also posted online here.
While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.
