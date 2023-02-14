WVU Medicine Children’s 2023 Gala raises over $1.3M

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The 19th annual WVU Medicine Children’s Gala raised more than $1.3 million to benefit West Virginia children and their families.

More than 1,200 people gathered on Saturday at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place for an evening of “Gilded Glamor.”

The black-tie event included a cocktail reception, silent auction, live entertainment, dinner, and more.

All proceeds from the event, minus expenses, support WVU Medicine Children’s mission to build healthier futures for our children.

“We are grateful for our dedicated supporters who have made this meaningful event a success for the 19th year,” Amy Bush, WVU Medicine Children’s chief administrative officer, said. “It was a beautiful night of honoring our compassionate and generous donors for their philanthropy, volunteerism, and advocacy. Their generosity helps us fulfill our mission of creating hope and building healthier futures for our children.”

Entertainer Joey Fatone returned as the evening’s emcee for the second year, and the band Party on the Moon provided live entertainment.

Four-year-old Zane Webber, who was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic lymphoma in 2022, participated in his debut event as the 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® Champion Child.

Charles Mullett,chair of the WVU Department of Pediatrics, received the Champion for Children Award, and the entire WVU Medicine Children’s team was recognized for their unlimited passion, care, and collaboration leading up to the Sept. 2022 opening of the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown.

Lauren Lint and Diedra Marshall served as co-chairs of the gala, while David A. Rosen, M.D., and the Rosen Family Foundation led the fundraising effort as the presenting sponsors.

Dr. Rosen is a pediatric anesthesiologist at WVU Medicine Children’s and professor and vice chair of research for the WVU School of Medicine Department of Anesthesiology.

“We have been supporting the care of children for several years,” Rosen said. “Our goal is to give children impacted by sickness the best gift possible – a lifetime of adventures.”

All gala contributions were made through the WVU Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the University and its affiliated entities. Click here to learn more about making a gift to WVU Medicine Children’s.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.