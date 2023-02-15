Beckley-based clean water initiative nationally recognized

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In 2017, the Beckley Sanitary Board, Piney Creek Watershed Association and the WVU Tech Biology Program had an idea. It centered around the creation of a program that would test the area’s water quality while engaging students and volunteers in “real world” field science.

“We need our water to be clean,” explained Luke Stevens, an environmental specialist for the Beckley Sanitary Board. “It’s for recreation; it’s for our drinking, for human health, for quality of life. It began as a conversation and how can we work together on this. How can we provide opportunities for those who are entering the workforce, the students and WVU Tech and the volunteers from the community? How can we bring that together?”

The first of these water sampling excursions launched in January of 2019. For the last four years, various groups called “stream teams” have collected more than twenty water samples per month among five sites.

They even located sources of water pollution.

Stevens says the goal of the project was never to win an award but to improve Beckley’s water quality. Regardless, their hard work was recognized. This year, the team is being honored with the 2023 National Environmental Achievement Award for their contributions to environmental protection. It is being given through the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA).

Winners of the 2023 National Environmental Achievement Awards gathered in Sonoma, California on Tuesday, February 14, to receive their awards. A representative with the Beckley Sanitary Board attended.

“We’re grateful for the award and really grateful for the national recognition and this chance to honor all the many people who’ve had a part in making this project a success,” said Stevens. “Yeah, this is just the beginning of what we can do to help improve the quality of the water to help our streams and rivers.”

In addition to improving Beckley’s watershed, those at WVU Tech say it also allows students to see the true value of their work.

“This shows students that even if you’re not getting paid for something in giving back to the community, you can get awarded and you can gain so much experience from those opportunities,” shared Susan Woods, Director of Career and Professional Development for WVU Tech.

Stevens tells WVVA that this year’s Stream Team is now planning to expand its efforts even more. They hope to spread out to sample in more areas and include more partners willing to help. Their next water collection will take place next week.

