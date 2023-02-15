Bridgeport City Council set to meet about new police department

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the City of Bridgeport already advertising for an architect or engineering firm to do a design-build for a new police department, City Manager Brian Newton said a work session has been set for City Council meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting will answer any questions before the process moves further along.

“I think we’re just getting into the place where we are going to make sure everyone is in agreement why the process we’re utilizing is best for the city and the requirements we want met,” said City Manager Brian Newton. “I know we’ve covered this ground before, but this is a multi-million dollar project and we want to make sure everyone is on the same page.”

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex.

The regular session of Council will begin at 7 p.m.

The work session, which involves advanced construction planning, will be in executive session, Newton said, and not open to the public.

While there have been no concerns from the public about the need for a new police station due to cramped quarters at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex, there have been questions about where such a new building would go.

“I don’t think that will be discussed until we get a consultant hired from the process for the design-build. That entity will scout out the locations and explain the pros and cons on any potential future site,” said Newton.

There will be a public forum for anyone wishing to address Council near the start of the regular meeting.

