Brush fire quickly spreads to 2 structures in Bridgeport, officials say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a brush fire in Bridgeport Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the brush fire on Tom Coleman Dr. in Bridgeport around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said the brush fire then quickly spread to two out buildings and caught them on fire.

Authorities could not confirm the size of the fire but said there have not been any injuries reported.

Responding agencies include Boothsville, Bridgeport, Flemington, Grafton, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort, Shinnston and Spelter fire departments. West Virginia Forestry also responded to the fire.

Bridgeport Fire Department responding to a brush fire that caught two structures on fire on Wednesday, Feb. 15. (WDTV)

