Brush fire quickly spreads to 2 structures in Bridgeport, officials say

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a brush fire in Bridgeport Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the brush fire on Tom Coleman Dr. in Bridgeport around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said the brush fire then quickly spread to two out buildings and caught them on fire.

Authorities could not confirm the size of the fire but said there have not been any injuries reported.

Responding agencies include Boothsville, Bridgeport, Flemington, Grafton, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort, Shinnston and Spelter fire departments. West Virginia Forestry also responded to the fire.

Bridgeport Fire Department responding to a brush fire that caught two structures on fire on...
Bridgeport Fire Department responding to a brush fire that caught two structures on fire on Wednesday, Feb. 15.(WDTV)

5 News is on the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Bridgeport City Council set to meet about new police department
