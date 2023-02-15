Cecil George Snyder

Cecil George Snyder
Cecil George Snyder(Cecil George Snyder)
By Master Control
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cecil George Snyder, 84, of Bridgeport, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center. He was born on September 24, 1938, in Morgantown; a son of the late Gyle Cecil Snyder and Stella (Satterfield) Snyder. He was a 1956 graduate of University High School. Cecil retired after 38 years of service from Westinghouse/North American Philips as a factory worker. Cecil is survived by his son, Bill Snyder and his wife, Julie of Florida; his son-in-law, William “Bill” Sargent of Fairmont; his grandchildren, Deanna M. Kajak, Robert Kajak, Jr. and his wife, Julie, Lauren Pritchard, Tricia Moore and her husband, Joshua, and Brooke Sparks and her husband, Kent. In addition to his parents, Cecil was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Kay Sargent. Per his request, Cecil will be cremated.  Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.  A memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 4:30 p.m. with Pastor Matt Holbert, officiating. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was arrested...
Westover man charged with murder in cold case over 35 years old
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
Lanes of I-79 in Harrison County to be closed
A large brush fire breaks out in Monongah
More than a dozen cars part of Monongah fire, officials say
Randolph County Courthouse
Randolph County woman seeks answers after being shot on her porch
4 juveniles shot outside Pittsburgh high school

Latest News

Iris Orella Ranson Stump
William Edward Henry
Joseph “Josie” Asterino
Joseph “Josie” Asterino
Walter John Kulczycki
Walter John Kulczycki
William Randolph (Randy) Skinner, III
William Randolph (Randy) Skinner, III