Cecil George Snyder, 84, of Bridgeport, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center. He was born on September 24, 1938, in Morgantown; a son of the late Gyle Cecil Snyder and Stella (Satterfield) Snyder. He was a 1956 graduate of University High School. Cecil retired after 38 years of service from Westinghouse/North American Philips as a factory worker. Cecil is survived by his son, Bill Snyder and his wife, Julie of Florida; his son-in-law, William “Bill” Sargent of Fairmont; his grandchildren, Deanna M. Kajak, Robert Kajak, Jr. and his wife, Julie, Lauren Pritchard, Tricia Moore and her husband, Joshua, and Brooke Sparks and her husband, Kent. In addition to his parents, Cecil was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Kay Sargent. Per his request, Cecil will be cremated. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 4:30 p.m. with Pastor Matt Holbert, officiating. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

