Crews respond to large fire in Monongah

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Firefighters from several agencies responded to a large fire in Marion County.

Crews responded around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the fire on Holbert Rd. in Monongah.

Few details are available at this time, including what caused the fire, the extent of any damage, and whether any injuries have been reported.

A 5 News reporter is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.

