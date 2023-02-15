Crews respond to large fire in Monongah

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Firefighters from several agencies responded to a large fire in Marion County.

Crews responded around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the fire on Holbert Rd. in Monongah.

Few details are available at this time, including what caused the fire, the extent of any damage, and whether any injuries have been reported.

