Dean Stuart Malone, 62, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in the comfort of his home with his loving family at his side. He was born June 20, 1960, in Charleston, a son of the late Dean Stewart Malone and Julia Bertalee Brown Malone. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Connie R. Woofter Malone, whom he married June 6, 1980. Also surviving are one son, Josephus “Joe” Dean Malone and his wife Hilary of Charleston; two grandchildren, Oliver Amon and Theodore Dean Malone; along with several nieces and nephews and cousins that complete his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Patrick Charles Malone and one sister, Julia Ann Ensley. Dean graduated from Liberty High School with the Class of 1978. Then, he graduated from Fairmont State College with a B.S. Degree in computers. He started working at various computer companies in the private sector. He ended his career with 32 years as an IT Specialist in the CJIS Division at the FBI. He enjoyed spending time in his home office playing computer games, fixing computers, building clocks and various things that came in electronic kits. Also, he enjoyed fixing anything and everything for loved ones and members of the community. He enjoyed fishing, too. The Malone family would like to send a special thank you to everyone who helped at WVU Medicine Hospice in Clarksburg, WV. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wings of Hope, a charity at United Hospital Center that helps with cancer patients’ needs. You can visit givetouhc.org and click on the secure donate button or make a check out to United Health Foundation and mail to United Hospital Center, 327 Medical Park Drive, Bridgeport, WV. 26330 Attn: Wings of Hope. Condolences to the Malone family can be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Ave., Bridgeport, on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 2 – 8 p.m. where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023 with Reverend Gary Reed presiding. Interment will be followed at Trinity Cemetery.

