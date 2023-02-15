Deputies investigate armed robbery at gas station; suspect arrested
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are on the scene of an armed robbery late Tuesday night at a gas station in Clendenin, Metro 911 dispatchers say.
A man showed a firearm and got away with some cash from a register.
The incident was reported just before 10:45 p.m. at the 7-Eleven station in the 2500 block of Spencer Road.
Meanwhile, deputies have arrested a suspect at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and the Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston, according to Metro 911.
We have a crew at the scene.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.