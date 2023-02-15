First at 4 Forum: Dr. John O’Connor

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. John O’Connor with the Masquers Student Theater at Fairmont State University joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He talked about an upcoming performance with the Masquers Student Theater, the amount of time and effort required to put on the performance, and how to get tickets.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.