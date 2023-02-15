First at 4 Forum: Nicole Neri

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nicole Neri, the Mid-Atlantic Regional Director of the U.S. Department of Labor Women’s Bureau, joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She talked about the newly-launched national database for childcare prices by the U.S. Dept. of Labor, issues in West Virginia, and major impacts of childcare prices.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

