Fundraiser set up for WVSP trooper’s family after cancer battle
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A GoFundMe has been set up for a West Virginia State Police trooper who died last week.
Sgt. Nathan Samples died last week following a battle with cancer.
He spent many serving the state with the WVSP and was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2018.
The GoFundMe has been formed to support Samples’ family. As of this article’s publication, $1,450 has been raised.
