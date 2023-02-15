Fundraiser set up for WVSP trooper’s family after cancer battle

Sgt. Nathan Samples
Sgt. Nathan Samples(Facebook: West Virginia Troopers Association)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A GoFundMe has been set up for a West Virginia State Police trooper who died last week.

Sgt. Nathan Samples died last week following a battle with cancer.

He spent many serving the state with the WVSP and was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2018.

The GoFundMe has been formed to support Samples’ family. As of this article’s publication, $1,450 has been raised.

Click here to get involved.

4 juveniles shot outside Pittsburgh high school

