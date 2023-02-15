Fundraiser set up for WVSP trooper’s family after cancer battle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A GoFundMe has been set up for a West Virginia State Police trooper who died last week.

Sgt. Nathan Samples died last week following a battle with cancer.

He spent many serving the state with the WVSP and was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2018.

The GoFundMe has been formed to support Samples’ family. As of this article’s publication, $1,450 has been raised.

