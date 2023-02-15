Gambling industry in West Virginia has billion dollar impact, report says

(Prayitno / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - West Virginia’s gambling industry had a billion dollar impact on the state, according to the American Gambling Association.

The association released a report on Wednesday saying West Virginia casinos brought in $1.3 billion in annual economic impact.

The report also said the gambling industry supported over 8,000 jobs in the state.

It has an impact of over $4 million on taxes alone and brought in a gross gaming revenue of $668 million.

West Virginia is home to five different casinos with the closest one being in Wheeling.

Gaming revenue reached a record of over $60 billion last year across the United States.

