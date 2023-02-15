Greenbrier County Grand Jury returns murder indictment on nearly decade-old cold case


An indictment for murder is returned in a nearly decade-old cold case out of Greenbrier County.
An indictment for murder is returned in a nearly decade-old cold case out of Greenbrier County.(SRJ)
By Annie Moore
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - An indictment for murder was returned on Tuesday in a nearly decade-old cold case out of Greenbrier County. The grand jury returned the indictment on Ronald Ray McMillion of Renick, 71, for the murder of Dee Ann Keene in 2014.

According to the Southern Regional Jail website, McMillion was booked in their facility on Tuesday with no bond listed.

On Wednesday, WVVA News obtained a copy of the indictment which read that the charge stems from a killing around February 28th of 2014.

According to prior media reports, Keene was last seen at McMillion’s home on Leonard Long Road near Renick. Right now, there is no word yet on whether Keene’s remains have been located.

WVVA News has reached out to Greenbrier County Prosecutor Patrick Via to find out if any additional information will be released on the case.

State Police handled the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
1 taken to hospital after crash on Route 119 in Barbour County
Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was arrested...
Westover man charged with murder in cold case over 35 years old
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
A large brush fire breaks out in Monongah
More than a dozen cars part of Monongah fire, officials say
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
Lanes of I-79 in Harrison County to be closed

Latest News

Lewis County families seek answers about unkept graves
Lewis County residents meet to discuss cemetery issues
Lewis County residents meet to discuss cemetery issues
Brush fire near Morgantown elementary school
Crews spend two hours on scene of brush fire near elementary school
A DHHR official breaks down the incoming shift in SNAP benefits.
SNAP benefits will soon decrease - how this could impact you
Lewis County supports local student during Throwback Night
Lewis County supports local student during Throwback Night