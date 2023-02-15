Joseph “Josie” Asterino of Fairmont passed away on a quiet, beautiful Sunday morning, February 12, 2023. He was born on August 13, 1947 to Sam Asterino “Knockie” and Helen Rose Pizatella Asterino. Joseph was being preciously cared for in his last few weeks by family and friends, and died exactly where he wanted, his Watson home. When he looked out his window, he could see visions of all of his happy memories from his childhood: his grandparents’ old home, his family home where he was raised, and many other houses that held loving relatives and friends who have all gone now.

Joe grew up in Watson and never lived more than a mile from his childhood home for his 75 years. He played baseball on the Watson School ball field every day that he could put his brother Johnny in charge of his chores, which was a lot. As a young boy, he was a proud member of a Watson club called KIBO. He successfully wrestled in high school, was a member of TBI Fraternity while he attended Fairmont State, and then served in the National Guard with longtime friend Billy Julian. Joe and Billy also co-captained Walters Construction team, a fast pitch softball team. He married Marianna in 1972, became dad to Tommy Baron, and Brandi came along in 1975. He bought Tarleton Buick in 1982, which he renamed Astro Buick Olds Pontiac GMC. He starred as the “Astroman” in his commercials through the 1980s, coming out of the rocket that stood atop the dealership (though once it ended up under the bridge as a prank by some young kids). In the early ‘90s he successfully moved the dealership to the Whitehall area and renamed it Astro’s at Exit 132, where he owned it until 2019.

He contributed to countless community groups over the years, including the Disability Action Center in Fairmont; he also sponsored various youth baseball teams. Though raised Catholic, he eventually developed strong ties to Trinity Assembly of God, where his wife attended. Joseph was also a Charter Member of Pete Dye Golf Club.

As most know, he was an amazing man who was so good. He was so good at loving other people and was such a wise teacher too. He was humble, patient, funny, and silly. He was caring, thoughtful, and spiritual. Though many knew him as the owner of a dealership, still countless others knew him as a friend, a counselor, an advisor, a comedian, and a helper. He lived to help others in need.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Marianna Julian Asterino; his two children Brandi (Chris Capobianco) Asterino, Tommy (Cessna) Baron; his siblings, twin sister Judy (Gary) Lusher, and sister Barbara (Rick) Skinner; grandchildren Jade Baron, Lakyn Baron, Delila Powell, and Ava Capobianco; several nieces and nephews Chris (Ladawn) Weaver, Tracey Weaver, Toni Asterino, Tammy Asterino, Trina Asterino, Tiffany Hill, Chad (Irene) Poniewasz, Tasha (Alex) Stack, and Heidi Skinner.

He is preceded in death by his parents Sam Asterino “Knockie” and Helen Rose Pizatella Asterino; sister Deanna (Eugene) Weaver; brother Johnny (Diane) Asterino.

The family has entrusted Domico Funeral Home with funeral arrangements. Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will be Thursday, February 16, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Skip Vincent officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

Donations can be made in Joseph Asterino’s honor to the Disability Action Center and Pleasant Acres Christian Haven.

