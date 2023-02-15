Lewis County High School community hosting fundraiser for students family after tragedy

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County community is coming together to support a family after a tragedy.

There’s a fundraiser at Wednesday night’s basketball game in support of one of their own.

Charmaria Butcher, the mother of the team’s manager, passed away suddenly over the weekend.

The school’s boosters quickly helped to organize raffles and a silent auction with local businesses to help cover the cost of the family’s funeral expenses.

One of the organizers, Laura Anderson says the community is always trying to help families in need.

“Lewis County is all about families, any time any tragedy has happened that’s one thing I’ve noticed is everybody jumps into action -- the community and businesses and everybody tries to help as much as they can,” said Anderson.

Monetary donations can also be made to the accounts set up for the “Butcher family” at citizens bank in Weston and Jane Lew.

